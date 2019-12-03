Rum River Blend featured at YWCA monthly luncheon series

PIQUA — “The Sounds of the Holidays” with Rum River Blend will be featured at the Dec. 11 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon.

The group, which is based in Troy, performs a blend of traditional bluegrass, folk, Gospel and children’s songs.

‘The audience is encouraged to join in on the fun,” YWCA Executive Director Leesa Baker. “This will be a festive time with lots of holiday songs to hear and also join in on.”

Linda Tatarian, the leader of the band, plays a five-string banjo and sings while her husband, Chris, plays rhythm guitar and sings back-up vocals. The group, which has been performing since 1992, also consists of Bill Benning playing acoustic/electric bass guitar, Carl Phillis on the fiddle and Mark Acton occasionally joins the group with harmonious vocals and the mandolin.

The luncheon is $7 per person. Reservations for the program and luncheon should be made by Monday, Dec. 9. For more information or to make a reservation, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 937-773-6626.