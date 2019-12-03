A visit from Santa

Nathan Martin, 13, of Sidney, son of Shar Klinger and Melvin Martin, receives his present from Santa Claus Monday, Dec. 3, during the annual Rotary Christmas party. This is the 80th year the Rotary has hosted the party. Eighty-four Shelby County students attended the luncheon and party, which was held at the Sidney Veterans Center.

Caleb Bauer, 8, and his mom, Amanda Card, of Sidney, talk with Santa after he gives Caleb his gift during the Sidney Rotary’s Christmas party Monday.

Jordan White, 10 talks to Santa Claus during the Sidney Rotary’s 80th Christmas party. Jordan is the daughter of Thomas and Jessica White, of Sidney. His dad said this is the first year Jordan has enjoyed the holiday season.

Leah Weaver, 6, of Jackson Center, daughter of Chelsey White and Randy Weaver, receives her present from Santa Claus Monday during the Rotary’s 80th Christmas party. Talking with Leah as she receives her gift is her mom, Chelsey White.

Students who attend Jackson Center Schools waited until all their friends had their gifts before opening them Monday during the Sidney Rotary’s Christmas party.