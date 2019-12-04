Clothing drive planned

SIDNEY — A clothing drive is being held today, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle’s Bails Bonds in Sidney. A second drive will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Day and Night Security, located on the corner of Campbell and Vandemark Roads.

New and gently used items will be accepted. Items include coats, boots, gloves, scarfs, hoodies, blankets and quilts.

The items will be donated to the Alpha Center, which will distribute the clothing to those in need.

For more information, contact Nick, 937-710-6757.