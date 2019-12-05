125 years

Thursday, December 5, 1894

Bids were received at the county auditor’s office until noon yesterday for the work on the construction of the children’s home to be located on the Duncan farm, southeast of Sidney. Twenty-two different parties put in bids, some were for the entire work and some for separate parts of the work. There were a number of local bidders.

———

J.L. Niederkorn, who drives the hack between Sidney and Loramie had a narrow escape from being shot this morning. He was sitting on the rear of his hack, standing near the post office on Court Street fooling with a revolver when it went off, the ball just missing his leg. He was reloading the revolver at the time.

100 years ago

Thursday, December 5, 1919

Conditions in suffering Serbia will be portrayed by members of the Senior class in a playlet directed by Miss Ida Hall on Tuesday evening. Members of the cast are: Leah Killian, Imogene Jones, Betty Kiser, Helen Mullen, Pearl McClure, Paul Minneman, Eugene Rahn, Kenneth Rike, and John Millholland.

———

A drastic order, limiting the distribution of coal, has been received by Frank Beeson, station agent for the Big Four railroad. The order provides that coal shall be distributed only for the most urgent needs. At the same time, it was announced that Attorney General Palmer and special assistants have arrived in Indianapolis in an effort to break the present stalemate between miner’s officials and operators.

75 years ago

Thursday, December 5, 1944

If any Sidney manufacturers had plans for shifting to civilian production, these plans must be shelved for 90 days at least as a result of action taken in Washington yesterday by four governmental agencies in an effort to boost production of munitions to meet increased military needs.

50 years ago

Thursday, December 5, 1969

The relocation of the Dixie Diner and the acquisition of a new business, the Apple Y on Wapakoneta Avenue, were announced today by Charles Collins, a veteran Sidney restauranteur. The Dixie Diner, which has occupied the former location of the Purity on the first floor of the Ohio building for nearly three years, has re-opened at the former location of the Rosemary Restaurant at 116 E. North, Collins said. Collins said he has acquired ownership of the Apple Y, an old established restaurant, from Alfred Wooley.

25 years ago

Thursday, December 5, 1994

To get a new start with their basketball program, Anna’s head boys basketball coach Matt Meyer leads the senior members of the varsity team in a fun exercise at an Anna High School pep rally. During the pep rally, the Anna team members raced to put on a diaper, crawled the length of the court to drink apple juice out of a baby bottle and then crawled with their blanket back to midcourt. Seniors participating were Chad Platfoot, Adam Egbert, Scott Wenning, Al Riethman, Eric Fogt and Tony Meyers.

———

Sketch: A thoughtful message for Santa’s reindeer is offered in this drawing by Jon Search of Sidney, an eighth grader at Sidney Christian School. There are 20 days before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org