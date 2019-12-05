Conover woman killed in head-on crash

ANNA — A Miami County woman was killed in the Wednesday afternoon fatal crash on state Route 119 east of Anna.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca A. Daniels, 48, of Conover, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The press release from the sheriff’s office said it received a report of a two-vehicle crash at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 17000 block of State Route 119. The preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Cadillac STS, driven by Thomas C. Slife, 31, of Bellefontaine, was traveling eastbound when he went left of center into the westbound lane while cresting a hill and struck the westbound 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Daniels, on State Route 119 head-on.

Slife was transported by Anna Rescue to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Also assisting the scene at the scene were the Jackson Center Fire Department and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.