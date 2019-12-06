Sidney man nets 34 month prison term

SIDNEY – A 25-year-old Sidney man will spend the next 34 months in state prison for crimes involving counterfeit money and illegal drug activity.

It was among several cases heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

David J. Marlow, 343 Wilson Ave., was sentenced to 17 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) on each count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; in one case, and aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in drugs, both fourth-degree felonies.

The drug-related sentences will be served consecutively, or one after the other. The counterfeiting sentence will be served concurrently, or at the same time, with the drug case.

Marlow attempted to pass a fake $1 bill at the Clark station, 125 W. Court St. He was also found guilty of selling Methamphetamine on Sept. 18 and Fentanyl on Nov. 28.

James E. Ferguson Jr., 45, 511 S. Wilkinson Ave., had his probation revoked and ordered to serve 12 months with the ODRC. He was found guilty of possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

He was arrested Aug. 13, 2018, in possession of heroin.

Ashley Lewis, 28, 613 Third Ave., had her probation revoked on charges of possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on May 21 with heroin.

Lewis will serve 11 months with the ODRC Marysville Reformatory for Women.

Billy Joe Cooke, 31, 701 Dingman St., was ordered to serve two 180-day terms concurrently at the Shelby County Jail for his second conviction in 10 years of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and for attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He will report to jail on Dec. 17 and participate in the facility’s work release program.

Justin D. Bey, 23, 537 Amelia Court, was ordered to serve 20 days in the county jail on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, when his probation was revoked. He will continue to serve probationary rules upon his release.

He was arrested Sept. 3, 2018, for selling Methamphetamine near a juvenile.

He will report to jail on Jan. 3 and participate in the work release program.

Three defendants were ordered to be enrolled into the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation program in Lima. They include:

• Gregory Scott Barlow II, 2365 Collins Drive Apt. B, theft, a fourth-degree felony. On Aug. 5, 2017, he accepted $3,400 for home repairs he did not finish. His probation was revoked.

• Aaron W. Singer, 35, 120 E. Edgewater St., was sentenced on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arrested on April 22 in possession of heroin and under the influence.

• Brandon Hicks, 30, St. Marys, was sentenced on a charge of attempted having a weapon while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested June 11 with a handgun having two previous convictions.

Two other took plea negotiated rulings in their cases. They include:

• Taylor Werner, 28, 106 S. Wilkinson Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Taylor was arrested June 14 in possession of Methamphetamine.

When sentenced, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• William J. Powers, 27, 701 Dingman St., attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arrested on July 18 with Methamphetamine. At sentencing, he faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Deala with bogus money and drug activity

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor for the Sidney Daily News.

