Anna wins D-VI state championship!

Anna senior running back Riley Huelskamp, center, holds the Division VI state championship trophy while surrounded Bart Bixler, left, Malachi Minnich, right, and other teammates shortly after the team presented with the trophy on Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The squad beat New Middletown Springfield 48-14 to capture the first football title in program history. It’s also the first football championship of any Shelby County team. Read more about the game in today’s sports section on page 10.

