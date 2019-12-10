Wilson Health adds detox services for patients battling addiction

SIDNEY – Wilson Health is now offering medical stabilization and detox services to help people overcome withdrawal symptoms from drug and alcohol addictions through New Vision medical stabilization service.

“The battle to be free from alcohol or drug dependency is never easy, but it can be won,” said Linda Maurer, chief nursing officer at Wilson Health. “We are committed to offering our patients hospital detoxification services with a compassionate and personalized approach. Every patient has unique needs in his or her personal battle and we are here to help break the cycle of addiction.”

New Vision at Wilson Health serves adults with a medically supervised hospital stay for inpatient stabilization, which usually lasts three days. The inpatient stay will include prescreening, assessment, admission, medical stabilization and discharge planning. Upon admission, an assessment will be completed with an evaluation of the patient’s medical history, a physical, a laboratory workup and nursing assessment.

Discharge planning will occur prior to leaving the hospital; the patient will be referred to appropriate community-based treatment programs to help prevent relapse and continue their treatment.

New Vision at Wilson Health accepts patients who self-refer: a physician’s referral is not necessary for admission. Patients can only be admitted by a licensed physician, and will be admitted five days a week. The hospital accepts most commercial insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and cash pay.

For more information about the New Vision at Wilson Health, call 937-538-4068 or visit New Vision online at www.wilsonhealth.org.

About New Vision

New Vision, a hospital-based medical stabilization and withdrawal management service, is provided through a partnership with SpecialCare Hospital Management of St. Charles, Missouri, and is currently offered in over 40 hospitals across the United States. SpecialCare has been providing inpatient medical stabilization in collaboration with short-term acute care hospitals for over 27 years. More information can be found at www.specialcarecorp.com.

About Wilson Health

Wilson Health is an independent, locally owned and operated health network located in Shelby County, Ohio. The central hub of Wilson Health is the Wilson Memorial Hospital, founded in 1930. Located in Sidney, Ohio the full service hospital offers a wide array of inpatient, outpatient, and specialty services. Fully-accredited by the Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Program (HFAP) for maintaining high patient quality and safety standards, Wilson Health is licensed for 90 beds and has a medical staff of over 200 physicians. The hospital-owned Wilson Health Medical Group includes over 50 medical providers who offer comprehensive healthcare services including family medicine, internal medicine, ObGyn, endocrinology, ENT, general and bariatric surgery and pediatric care. Visit www.wilsonhealth.org for more information.