Christmas craft creations

Vivienne Wilson, 4, daughter of Nikki Wilson, of St. Paris, makes Christmas ornaments with her grandma, Kim Janek, of Rosewood, during a Holiday Open House Tuesday morning at the Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center.

Kids sing the Reindeer Hokey Pokey during a Holiday Open House Tuesday morning at the Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center.

Children sit around tables with their grandparents and parents, making Christmas ornaments and having snacks, during a Holiday Open House Tuesday morning at the Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center.

Jordin Price, 4, and her dad, Ryan Price, of Sidney, make ornaments during a Holiday Open House Tuesday morning at the Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center.