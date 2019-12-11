Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Garth Brooks will perform a concert at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $94.95 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling 1-877-654-2784.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Elf the Musical,” Nov. 7 through Dec. 31. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Opera, will present “New Year’s Eve: Bella Italia!” on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $20 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “The Jazz Music of A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $24 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The Dayton Ballet, accompanied by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, will present “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 13 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 and 21 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be held in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center. Tickets start at $18 and are available at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• The fourth annual “A Carillon Christmas” will be held at Carillon Historical Park beginning Nov. 21 and running through Dec. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Carillon Historical Park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for children. Children ages 3 and under are admitted for free.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Autumn Equinox Exhibit will run through Dec. 15 and feature art from Charley Harper. Exhibit is free with paid admission to the nature center and a portion of sales of Harper Art will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their “Wildlife Tracks” winter camp on Monday, Dec. 23 for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade. Children can be signed up for a half day from 9 a.m. to noon with cost at $15 for members and $20 for non-members, or a full day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with cost at $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Payment is accepted in cash or check and is due with registration by Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their “Winter Adventure” winter camp on Monday, Dec. 23 for pre-schoolers aged 3 to 5. Winter camp is a half day from 9 a.m. to noon with cost at $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Payment is accepted in cash or check and is due with registration by Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host their “Beer, Bourbon & Bites” event on Saturday, Jan. 25 at M Event Center, 24688 Co. Rd. 10, Coshocton. Event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for friends of the museum and $55 otherwise. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $35. Paid reservations are accepted in cash, credit card or check and are due by Jan. 17. All attendees will receive a 3-month friends of the museum membership, which includes free museum admission. For more information, contact 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration for Brunker’s “Fall PEEP II” opens Sept. 29 for preschool children ages 3 to 5. The program is offered Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with additional Wednesday and Friday afternoon classes offered from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sessions run six weeks with a different nature-related topic explored each week. The fee for the program is $55 for members and $75 for non-members, per child. All fees are due upon registration and only cash or check is accepted. Class size is limited to 12 children. There will be a break for all classes the week of Thanksgiving.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Sidney American Legion will host a New Year’s Eve dinner and dance on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Sidney Veterans Center, 1265 Fourth Ave. The dinner will be buffet style and run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $12 pre-sale and $14 at the door. The dance will begin at 8 p.m., and tickets are $5 pre-sale and $7 at the door. Party favors will be provided, and pork and sauerkraut will be served at midnight. To reserve a table, call 937-492-6410 or stop by the Sidney Veterans Center.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana will hold a lecture, “Christmas in England during World War II” on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the museum, 1652 Main St. Urbana. Tea and a biscuit will be offered in British tradition.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will be making Christmas cards for senior citizens in the area from Dec. 2 through 11. Patrons are invited to stop in and make a Christmas card.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at the children’s department of the Piqua Public Library through Monday, Dec. 20. All letters will receive a response from the North Pole.

• A Toys for Tots drive will be held at the Piqua Public Library through Monday, Dec. 16 in the children’s department. New, unwrapped toys will be collected to distribute to needy children in the Miami and Shelby County communities.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in November, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in November. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

FRIDAY, DEC. 13

• The Knights of Columbus, Sidney Chapter, will be hosting their fish fry for December from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1300 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney. Dine in for adults is $8 and carry-out is $7.50. Children 11 and under eat for $4.

• The Carillon Brass will present “Bach’s Lunch” at 10 a.m. and noon at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Third Floor. Both concerts are free and open to the public and attendees are encouraged to come early to ensure a seat. Complimentary coffee from Boston Stoker will be available beginning at 9 a.m. when the doors open.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will have free gift wrapping available from 4 to 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to utilize the service needs to bring gifts each in a box, with tags. Gift wrapping will also be available on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

SATURDAY, DEC. 14

• The Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., will present its 22nd annual live, drive-thru nativity program from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The program features nine scenes with live actors and animals, and is fully narrated. Admission is free. The program will also be held Sunday, Dec. 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 937-492-4492.

• The Piqua Public Library will host two crafting programs from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit is 12 per class and pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Holly Jolly 5k/10k Run will be held in Piqua with registration beginning at 9 a.m. in the lobby of the Municipal Government Complex, 201 W. Water St. Registration forms can be downloaded at www.mainstreetpiqua.com or participants can sign up online at www.cantstoprunningco.com. Same day registrations are accepted.

• The Lima Symphony will present “Bells, Brass & Bows” with the Lima Symphony Chorus featuring soloist Emily Estep at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults range from $25-$35 and for students, $10-$15.

• The National Model Railroad Association will be sponsoring the Lima Train Town Show and Swap Meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 East Harding Highway, St. Rt. 309 E., Lima. Admission is $7 for adults; scouts in uniform and children 12 and under are admitted for free.

MONDAY, DEC. 16

• There will be a crafting program for adults at 6 p.m. at the Auglaize County Public Library.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold an Apple Skills class at 10:30 a.m. Patrons are invited to learn to navigate and use basic functions within their Apple devices as well as utilizing new features tucked away in IOS 13. Class size is limited.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will hold an Apple Skills class at 1:30 p.m. Patrons are invited to learn to navigate and use basic functions within their Apple devices as well as utilizing new features tucked away in IOS 13. Class size is limited.

• The Stallo Memorial Public Library will hold an Apple Skills class at 5 p.m. Patrons are invited to learn to navigate and use basic functions within their Apple devices as well as utilizing new features tucked away in IOS 13. Class size is limited.

TUESDAY, DEC. 17

• The children’s department of the Piqua Public Library will host their annual holiday puppet show at 7 p.m. Free tickets are available in the children’s department.

• There will be a knitting program for teens held at the Auglaize County Public Library beginning at 4 p.m.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the book discussion.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dayton Philharmonic Chamber Choir will present Handel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton. Tickets are $37 for adults and $19 for students and children and can be purchased at Ticket Center Stage by calling 888-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office.

• A monthly book club will be held at Otterbein Cridersville at 12:30 p.m. December’s book is “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah. Members of the public are welcome.

• The Aktion Club will be holding a holiday gift wrapping fundraiser from 4 to 6 pm. at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. For more information, contact Jessica Guillozet at 937-658-6825.

THURSDAY, DEC. 19

• Deb Meek will perform holiday music on the Piqua Public Library’s grand piano at 2 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Winter Solstice Event at 7 p.m. and feature a lecture presented by Nina Harfmann and Tim Daniel. Admission is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.