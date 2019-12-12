Upper Valley Career Center names October Students of the Month

SIDNEY — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students of the Month for October 2019.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

Recipients for October students of the month from were Megan Elliot and Elijah Holsapple, of Anna; Olivia Jones, of Botkins; Austin Davis, Gavin Swank and Isaiah Wendel, of Covington; Allan Asher, Austin Turner and Nathaniel Turner, of Fairlawn; Kevin Gusching, Kelsi Holthaus, Darren Hoying, Shienne Posada and Sebastian Schafer, of Fort Loramie; Yvette Hammer, of Houston; Mallory Nuss, of Jackons Center; Blake Snyder, of Miami East; Suzie Ballard, of Newton; Kylee Angle, Spencer Arnett, MaKayla Barbee, Skylar Engley and Maddie Trissel, of Piqua; Taylor Daprano, Zac Frohna, Grace Gifford, Braden Guinther and Hannah Kemker, of Sidney; and Brock Copas, Nicholas Debar, Chance Goodwin, Evan Osborne, Sarup Patel, Delaney Roswell, Hayden Winsler and Christian Workman, of Troy.