Wapakoneta Post names Trooper of the Year

WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Trooper Samantha L. Trimboli has been selected 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post.

The selection of Trimboli, 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wapakoneta Post, chose Trooper Trimboli based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trimboli is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Trimboli joined the Highway Patrol in 2016 and has served at the Wapakoneta throughout her career. Originally from Willoughby and a graduate of Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, Trooper Trimboli graduated from the University of Findlay in 2015.

Trimboli currently lives in Wapakoneta.