125 years

December 14, 1894

An athletic entertainment will be given in Jacob Staley’s Hall at Port Jefferson the evening of Dec. 20. The program will consist of a 10-round glove contest between Elsworth Cargill of Port Jefferson and Isaac Boone, of Kenton, and a five-round contest.

100 years ago

December 14, 1919

The Bizzy Buzzers Debating Society will hold a debate at the McClure schoolhouse next Saturday on the question, “Resolved: That modern equipment is as essential to the housewife as to the farmer.” Mable Border and Elsie Scherer will support the affirmative, with Louis Warbington and John Zimpfer having the negative.

———

Effective Sunday, local dairies will increase the price of milk to eight cents a pint and 14 cents per quart.

75 years ago

December 14, 1944

State Representative Roy Harmony outlined for the Sidney Merchants Association members plans for the proposed Anthony Wayne Memorial Parkway, when he spoke at their meeting last evening. He noted it is planned to follow existing roads, with appropriate markings being used to indicate the route followed by Anthony Wayne in securing this section of the state from the Indians.

50 years ago

December 14, 1969

Seven new directors have been appointed to the Sidney Pastoral Counseling Center, it was announced today. They are: Mrs. Thelma Callahan, Harold Linker, George Brockman and Harry Faulkner, all of Sidney, Rev. Carl Bollinger, RR 3, Sidney, Richard Fogt of Anna, and Mrs. Warren Enyart of Houston.

———

Ten members were named to the advisory council of the Miami Valley Milk Producers Association for one-year terms. Named to the council for the district, which includes all of Shelby County, were: Sylvester Berning, Kenneth H. Borchers, Robert Brautigam, Kenneth Knoop, Clarence Knouff, Robert J. Meyer, Waldo N. Michael, Richard C. Peters, Homer Spence, and Neil Vonderhuevel.

25 years ago

December 14, 1994

After spending nearly 29 years on the front lines of the war against crime, John Lenhart, superintendent of the Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification, said “it’s time to move on to something else” in announcing his plans to retire at the end of the year.

———

ANNA – Anna Elementary School was recognized as one of the top 100 educational facilities in the country by the American School and University’s Architectural Portfolio for 1994, reported Anna School Superintendent Charles Rhyan. In fact, a brief article in Architectural Portfolio on Anna Elementary School credits “the use of collaborative planning and design process between the administration, staff, community, students and architect” in meeting the district’s goals and expectations.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

