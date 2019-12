HOUSTON — Pizza Friday nights have been planned for the first three months of 2020 by the Houston Community Association.

Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston, will be the site of pizza Friday nights on Jan. 3, Feb. 7 and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Available each night are 14-inch and 15-inch pizzas.

Call 937-295-3598 to order a pizza for pick-up or dine-in.

Profits support the association’s scholarship fund.