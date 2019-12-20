City of Sidney honors employees for years of service

SIDNEY — Twenty-nine city of Sidney employees were honored Friday morning, Dec. 20, during the service award ceremony for their years of public service, ranging from five years to 30 years.

The awards ceremony was held in the Council Chambers in the Municipal Building.

The following employees were honored this year:

Five years of service: Jeffrey Simon, Derek Richards, Michael Wooddell, Jeremy Martin, Cody Nelson, Lisa Philipps, Wesley Schutz, Kari Egbert and Carol Argabright.

10 years of service: Thomas Weis.

15 years of service: Joel Glass, Dallas Davis, Rodd Elliott and Brent Bruggeman.

20 years of service: Mark Pleiman, Wesley Goubeaux, Janice Fishbaugh, Jennifer Rogers, Duane Gaier, Eric Barhorst, Amy Jennings and Angela Kitzmiller.

25 years of service: James Cunningham, Pamela Goins, William Balling, Jonathan Helmlinger, Lorellen Rittenhouse and Matthew Kleinhans.

30 years of service: David Jones