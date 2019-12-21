Bid awarded for pickleball, basketball courts

MINSTER – New pickleball and basketball courts will be constructed in 2020 following action by the Minster Village Council at their meeting Tuesday night, Dec. 17.

Shinn Brothers of Celina was the low bidder to build eight pickleball courts and two basketball courts at a cost of $426,000 for the new courts, and $65,000 for lights. Don Harrod, Village Administrator said State Capital funds provided $160,000 of the funding. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2020 at Four Seasons Park.

Harrod also reported the progress of village activities.

He said the electric department continues to bury the electric lines in the alleys between Paris Street and Webster Street and between Third and Fourth Street. Spectrum and Frontier have been contacted about burying their lines as well.

The last leaf pick-up occurred on Dec. 13. Crews will continue to pick-up brush, weather permitting on Mondays throughout the winter months.

Village offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. The following week, the village offices will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year Day holiday.

Finally, Harrod said Helms and Sons have nearly completed the work on East Second Street for the season. Once the contractor finishes the retaining wall that goes on the corner at Kimberly’s Skin Care get the wall installed, work will cease work for the winter.

Council approved a final reading of a resolution declaring it necessary to improve Garfield Street from Second Street to Third Street and a portion of Third Street.

They approved a final reading of an ordinance allowing the Community Improvement Corporation to sell two acres of land in the Village 32 acre industrial park to ChillTex of Anna.

Council approved an ordinance granting a 3 percent salary increase to all village staff.

They also adopted an incentive program for village employees to obtain training related to their employment.

Council appointed Nicole Clune and Craig Olidges as the council representatives to the Volunteer Fire Fighters’ Dependent Fund.

They also accepted village receipts of $1,667,975.24 and invoices: $184,021.97

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

