Dear Santa,

I want you to know that I was good and I miss my boyfriend. Can you please let me have him for Christmas?

1. Candy

2. Make-up (eyeliner, lip gloss)

3. Nail polishes (red, pink, purple, orange, yellow)

4. Necklace

Your friend,

Ashley Miller

—

Dear Santa,

Hi from Emmalynn. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are good. I would like to have a baby born house. A LOL camper, LOL Christmas doll. LOL Queen bee. I have tried to be very good this year. I love you!

Merry Christmas,

Emmalynn King

—

From Mason Mullins, To Santa

Dear Santa,

I want a fortnite nerf gun, a fortnite AVK remote controll car, a pokemin card cosmic eclipse, a buzz light year robot.

—

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Knox, I am 3 years old. Please for Christmas this year I want a paw patrol look out tower. And a Mickey Mouse work bench. I have tried really hard to be good. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Knox Mullins

—

Dear Santa,

Love you—please bring me a toy.

Something for

Mommy

Daddy

Bo-Bo

Kit Cat

Thank you—Bye-Bye

Kisses,

Gracie Gibbs

—

Dear Santa,

I want a punching bag. Please bring my baby brother a gift too.

Logan Beckstedt

—

Dear Santa,

For Chrismas I would like a new swing.

Thank you,

Steven Beckstedt

—

Dear Santa,

I am writing this letter for Evelyn Raterman.

She would like her first doll baby. She likes farm and animal books. Evelyn is almost 2 yrs old. She has been good.

Her parents met while serving in the U.S. Navy.

Evelyn’s grandfather was raised in Sidney.

Evelyn would like a letter from you.

From,

Marleen Hemmelgarn

—

Dear Santa,

This letter is being written for Cooper Walker.

Santa, Cooper is 3 years old. He lives in Vandalia and his mother is a single mom and he lives with his grandparents.

Santa, Cooper likes cars, motorcycles, books of Veggie Tail. He is a good boy. He likes to be outside playing on yard. He likes blocks and transformers.

If you could send him a letter he would like one.

Thank you,

Nicki York

—

Dear Santa,

How are you? I had a good time with you, Santa, on Saturday.

I’m writing so you remember the list and so you know which one is mine—for Luke.

How are your helpers? I hope they are being good. How are you, Mrs. Santa Claus? I hope you are having a good time at the Nort Pole. I hope you have a good New Year. Has Santa been eating all of the cookies at every house? And we will bake him really good cookies! How is your dog?

I’ve been a good boy this year. Please make toys for Snoopy (my dog)—2 bones, a stuffed animal toy + a rope. What I want for Christmas is the Orangotang game, the sleeping grandma game, a Spiderman bicycle, Star Wars toys, dinosaurs + Batman stuff, hotwheels + Luke Skywalker shoes that light up.

Thank you very much,

Luke Roadcap Schoewe

—

Santa,

Can I hav som guns and a logo set + spidr man costoom

Frum Wyatt Wagner

—

Dear Santa,

I was a good boy. Please bring me a Nintendo Switch and Minecraft story mobe.

Hope you have a grate year.

Lov,

Jordan Fitzgerald

—

Dear Santa,

Can I have a Spiderman watch and the chase paw patrol that is remote control.

From,

Colton Wagner

—

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to have:

• A toy unicorn

• A doll set

• An owl stuffed animal

• A Rudolph costume

• A cuddly Christmas tree

• A stuffed gingerbread man

I would also like a flamingo for my baby sister Tinleigh.

I also have a few questions:

Do you have cars at the Northpole?

Does Rudolph still fly your sleigh?

Do you like to build Snowmen?

Have a Merry Christmas and a safe night!

Arizona Morrow

—

Santa,

I have been good.

Bow and arrow.

Abby a pig.

Shooter gun.

Toothbrush.

Love,

Elijah Huecker

—

Santa,

Toye shotgon.

Fishin set.

Tree stand.

Lambergeanee set.

Lagow Set.

Toye riyfel.

Toye truck.

Seal team six commandor sku47

Weapon pack military.

Lego Marvel Spiderman.

Lego city dint roab

Big monster truck

100 Yugioh cads

You are my best friend!

Mason Wagner

—

Dear Santa,

I want a scruff aluv, and a squishy, and a toy. I want these stuff because there speical toys to me. My mom and dad are the best.

From,

Kyndel Huddlestone

—

Dear Santa,

I would like a real live hamsr and ice cream. What would you like Santa. I think you are the best halluday. Peece say hi to rowdoff for me. I love crismes.

From,

Ellianna Ferguson

—

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. Santa I wish I get a skatbord. I will be so good Santa. I hope you get bter soon Santa. Santa do you like hot choclik. Santa I like Christmas.

From,

Brayden Wallace

—

Dear Santa,

I was rilley good this yer and I helt a old man and i opin a door. Dear Santa I want a mokitrl car that has a camra and a bat man hous.

From,

Jeremia Walker

—

Dear Santa,

I want a never flat basketball Justen Fields jersey Tom Brady jersey JK Dobens jersey football and a choclate football.

From,

Ayden Wiswell

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for presents and if you were not here we would have no Christmas.

From,

Carly Wireman

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving everybody what they wanted for Christmas, You were being so nice everybody loves you now. I would love lols for Christmas because my older sister Addie Hobbs last my first lol that I got from you.

From,

Mackenzie Ashworth

—

Dear Santa,

You work hard every day. Your elf are good.

From,

Morgan Selhorst

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving all the kids in the world toys. It must be really hard work making all those toy. Well you do have all those elves. I’ll also tell you what me and my sister want. My sister probaly wants toys, cups, and a chair. I want hot wheels, back scratcher, and a puppy. Thank you Santa.

From,

Keegan Moening

—

Dear Santa,

I am thankful for this Christmas. All I want is my mom to get good grades in school. I would also like say my class is making a Christmas list for you, so if you see a present by the cookie and milk open it and tell me if you liked it. I also want to say your one of my best friends Santa.

P.S. tell Mrs. Claus I said hi!

From,

Avery Temme

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. And for liking cookis and milk. A 300 500 lego set.

From,

Elliot Byer

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us kids things we want. We get spoiled from you. You’re kind to us because of what you get us.T his year I would like lots of cool swetshirts like the brand of campion, Vans, Areo, and Under Armer.

Your kind friend,

Layla Roberts

—

Dear Santa,

I like how you give boys and girls prenest. I think they like them. In fact kids are playing with right now. I’ll leave you some cookies and milk.

From,

Jack Noah

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giveing us presens evre year efre crismes.

From,

Abigail Rose Regula

—

Dear Santa,

I want many things for Christmas the mane thing I want is an instin camra. I want LOLs, pickme pops and a dog. Thank you for giving girls and boys presents. I hope you give me one of those thing.

From,

Harper Barhorst

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you so much for giving toys to other boys and girls. I don’t need any presents this year because I already have my family and friends. I am already thankful for what I have.

From,

Marian Leigh Gregory

—

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me presents throu the year’s. Your the best person I know. You give joy to kids family and pets.

From,

Bently Larger

—

Dear Santa,

I love how you have been getting us whatever we wanted. This year I hope you do the same. I would like a Kemba Walker jersey for Cristmas. I like to watch him play.

From,

Bryson Scott

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia. I hope you are having a nice time at the North Pole making toys. For Christmas I would like a trampoline and hair adorable. I have been trying to be a good girl.

Love,

Amelia Frilling

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey and I am 3. I would like a trampoline and some Barbies. Please bring something for mommy and daddy.

Love,

Audrey Frilling

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Graham—I have been trying my best to be a good boy—even though it is really hard since I am almost 2. I love to play with any kind of trucks, cars or tractors. Anything that makes noise and goes fast. See you on Christmas.

Love,

Graham Frilling

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Griffin. I am 4 months old. I have been a good boy according to my mommy. I don’t need much since I have 3 older siblings. But I am growing fast, so some bigger clothes and surprises would be nice.

Love,

Griffin Frilling

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison and I am 2 and a half. I have been a good girl helping mommy with my new baby sister. I would love a small trampoline and a new play kitchen. See you on Christmas.

Love,

Addison Pleiman

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie—I am 1 month old. So there is no way I could be bad. I don’t need much—so it’s ok for you to surprise me with something a little baby would like. Looking forward to meeting you for the first time.

Love,

Allie Pleiman

—

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the North Pole? I am doing fine here. Your elves are always smiling at us cause they are filled with joy. This year for Christmas I would like a couple of things. I would like nerf guns, fortnite trading cards, a scooter, fortnite mini characters and my bedroom gray with black fortnite Emotes, a jingle bell off of your sleigh and a fortnite bed set, a bornite coloring book, a new head set and that is all I want. Merry Christmas Santa from your friend Brice.

PS Be safe on your trip around the world

Brice Sharp

—

Dear Santa:

I have been a very good girl this year!! I was wondering if you could bring me a few things in return for some cookies, and of course carrots for the reindeer.

One thing I really would like are Blingers. Another thing is LOL OMG doll Cosmic Nova. And lastly a Dancing Unicorn if at all possible. Oh and with pink hair please.

Thank you so very much. Travel safe and see you on Christmas.

Sincerely,

Konley Walker.

p.s. I could also use my two front teeth!!

—

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. So has my little sister. I would like to have doll stuff. My sister wants a baby doll.

Hayden and Olivia Morrison

—

Santa,

I wanta babt-doll yes I was good

Brinkley Wallace

—

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl.

I would like: a new baby with a bottle and pacifier with a closet of clothes with hangers and five drawers. And a little fireplace to keep my baby warm and a new highchair and a new small table. Please, and a cozy dozy.

Santa I will leave you cookies and chocolate milk.

From,

Addy Wyen

—

Dear Santa,

I have been very good.

• LOLs

• Pink fuzzy chair

• Cozy dozy

• Closet

• Box of crayons

• Playstation 4

• Poly pocket

• Mega Mall

I will have cookies and milk for you.

Gracie Wyen

—

Dear Santa,

I have tried my best to be good this year. So if I was here is my Christmas list.

• Super Mario Marker 2

• $30-$50 gift cards for nintindo e’shop

• iPhone 11/p.s. my old phone is annoying

• all the Dog Man book’s

• 5 pokemon card packs

• Hot wheels car

• ps4pro

• fortnite lost lama suprise

• snuggy

• ulkulele

• 5 beyblades

Benji Karl Breinich

—

Dear Santa,

I know what I really want for Christmas. I really want Roller skates oh can they be purple. Can they also come with knee pads plz make sure there purple like the roller skates. The other things I want for Christmas I want pikmi pops lols color by number animal puzzles oh another thing I really want for Christmas is pokemon sword for my switch and havest moon for the switch. Can I also have some nanables, I already have the unicorn house on and if you can plz get mom a purple or gray blanket from Kolhs and plz get dad a new shirt I will make sure you get your cookies and milk and I will get all your Reindeer a nice Juicy carrat. One more thing I must ask you do you have Rudolph?

Love,

Erin Turner

—

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a black leather jacket and I want a toothless egg. Then I want a dirt bike please.

Here I got a gift for you I hope you like it too.

Addy Barger

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Coraline Cade. I am 3 years old. I have been a wonderful little sister this year. For Christmas I would like: an “Anna” dress with matching shoes, Butterbean cafe toys, a “Dragonqueen Mal” doll, and an “Ariel” doll from the Little Mermaid. I hope you remember me on Christmas Eve.

Love your friend,

Coraline Teasley

—

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte Rose and I am 6 years old. I have been a good girl all year long. I am doing well in Kindergarten and ballet. For Christmas, I would like: an “Elsa dress” with matching boots, a capsule chic, a Hairadorable, and an Alice doll, please.

I hope you remember me on Christmas Eve.

Love your friend,

Charlotte Teasley

—

Dear Santa,

I want a horse, box and radio and a American doll.

From,

Auguste Jackson

—

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy most of the year. I will try my best to be a good boy all year now. I am writing to you for my Christmas List. For Christmas, I would like:

• a robot

• a toy doggie

• a fox cup

• a mini backpack

• olaf cup

• Play doh

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. Have safe travels on Christmas Eve!

Merry Christmas,

Kai Heath

—

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl most of the year. I will try my best to be good from now on. I am writing to you for my Christmas list. For Christmas I would like:

• Barbie styling head

• robot dog

• mini backbag

• elsa cup

• puzzles

• toy kitchen

• gems

• barbies

• playdoh

Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. Have safe travels on Christmas Eve!

Merry Christmas,

Livi Heath

—

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Gracie Welch. My favorite movie is Frosty the Snowman. How is Rudolph the Red nosed Reindeer? I am 3 years old. My favorite colors are pink and blue and purple too. How is Mrs. Claus doing? Do you like chocolate chip cookies? For Christmas I would like a hatchimal, peppa pig cars with all her friends, and a new purple bike. Does you Reindeer like carrots? Remember Santa we moved to a new house this year. I will send you my new address. Hope to see you on Christmas Eve.

Love,

Gracie Welch

—

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want playmobil knights and art supplies. Lego Ninjago.

Love,

Carter Benshoff

—

Dear Santa,

I have been good most of the time this year. I am learning to read and write in Kindergarten. I will leave you milk and cookies. Carrots for the reindeer. Bobo has been watching me from his shelf. I would like to have

• Legos

• Video games

• Fortnite battle bus

• Nerf guns

Stay warm!

Love,

Easton Ailes

—

• Extreme power dozer

• Remote control airplane

• Remote control race car

• Remote control monster jam monster truck

• Hoverboard

• Ant farm

Simon Johnson

—

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. May I please have headphones, frozen doll, American girl doll and clothes. Can you bring my sissy a play controller and some blocks.

Love,

Kinsley Blevins

—

Santa,

I want a lego table. I also want a ryan switch game. I would also like a hoverboard.

Thank you.

Love,

Gavin Spradlin

—

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Sawyer Hensley. I am a 1 1/2 year old girl. I’m very excited about Christmas this year. I would like a playhouse for outside, I also enjoy watching Mickey & Elmo.

Can’t wait till Christmas morning.

Love,

Swayer Hensley

—

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is….

• Canipe (white)

• Hovor board (blue, black)

• Turtle stickers for walls

• Ocen lava lamp

• Play house for outside/play set

• Mancala

• Rubex cube

• Crayon soap

• Fortnight fugerins

• Connect 4 shots

By,

Peyton Hensley

—

Dear Santa,

What I would like Christmas is….

• Snow

• A universe colored penny board (with no light up wheels!)

• A mini backpack color: universe!

• Insta magic hair straiten brush!

• Pellicceria makeup gift set!

• A white teapot with flowers on it!

• Tea cups set (milk and sugar cups to!)

• Nintendo 3DS XL

• games for the 3DS XL (mario maker, mario cart)

• Last but not least a loft bed color white! (I hope it’s not to much, but its for our new house. We’re moving to!)

Thank you!

From,

Hailey Hensley