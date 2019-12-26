125 years

December 26, 1894

For some time Fire Chief Kendall has been bothered with persons in the habit of meddling with the fire alarm boxes. Within the past several weeks, the glass on a number of boxes has been broken. Mr. Kendall proposes to prosecute any person caught committing these depredations.

The Florentine Hotel yesterday received a large barrel of Blue Point oysters in the shell from Rockaway Beach, N.Y.

100 years ago

December 26, 1919

The big six-cylinder Buick touring car given away by the Sidney Lodge of Elks at the public reception and dance at the armory last evening was awarded to O.C. Spencer, of North Main Avenue. The car is valued at $1,575.

———

The celebration about the big Christmas tree in the northwest corner of the public square this afternoon found an immense crowd on hand to take part in the observance. The high school glee club under the direction of Prof. Compton provided special Christmas music for the occasion.

75 years ago

December 26, 1944

Santa Claus came to the children at the Children’s Home last night, and an equally delightful Christmas pleasure came to the residents at the county home the same night, when the Christmas Cheer plan of the City Federation of Women’s clubs was carried out for them by the Delta Theta Tau sorority.

50 years ago

December 26, 1969

James W. Moon, Conover, has been named Fairlawn High School’s outstanding senior, and Teenager of the Month by the Sidney Optimist Club.

25 years ago

December 26, 1994

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Poetry or pontification? Soon-to-be ex-Gov. Mario Cuomo could go either way. Broadcast executive Edward McLaughlin has been wooing Cuomo to consider doing a daily radio talk show, while Cuomo is said to be interested in doing readings of the poetry he’s written since 1960s. McLaughlin’s pitching a left vs. right lineup between Cuomo and Rush Limbaugh.

———

Roy Morelock, former owner of Morelock Meats in Hardin, plans to open up a new meat market in the southern part of the former Cain’s Food Market, 1550 N. Main Ave. Planning Coordinator Jon Crusey said that plans call for closing off the inside entrance to make two separate buildings.

———

Photo: Janice Michael of Sidney has good reason to smile – her miniature arrangement swept top honors in the annual holiday flower show sponsored by the Rainbow Gardeners. Looking on is judge Lynda Haynes, owner of Dekker’s Flowers. The competition which drew 27 entries, was held in conjunction with the club’s December luncheon meeting at the Sidney Holiday Inn.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-16.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org