ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects:

• MIA/SHE-75/29-0985/2066 – ODOT proposes to line an existing culvert (MIA-75-0985) at the north end of the Interstate 75/state Route 41 interchange in Troy and replace an existing culvert (SHE-29-2066) on state Route 29, southeast of Pasco in Perry Township, Shelby County. The project is necessary to address the deteriorated condition of these culvert systems.

• CLA-Sidewalk Project, PID 109478 – The city of Springfield proposes to address gaps in the sidewalk system by providing infill sidewalk on the east side of Limestone Street, between Red Coach Drive and Home Road, and on the south side of Home Road, between Miracle Mile and Belmont Avenue. The project is intended to improve pedestrian access within these corridors.

Additional information regarding the above project is available at the following link: http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Friday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.