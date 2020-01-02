‘Sweet Home’ theme of JC homecoming

JACKON CENTER — “Sweet Home” is the theme for the Jackson Center High School homecoming, which is planned for Saturday, Jan. 4.

Presentation of court and crowning starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. The dance will immediately follow the conclusion of basketball games, approximately 9 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

Members of the homecoming court are:

Freshmen: Regan Clark, daughter of Luke and Dawn Clark, and Jace Mullenhour, son of Brian and Kristine Mullenhour.

Sophomores: Sarah Clark, daughter of Jeff and LaCresha Clark, and Ethan Pohlschneider, son of Robin Buckmaster and Jason Pohlschneider.

Juniors: Regan Davidson, daughter of Jeff and Janice Davidson, and Andrew Lampy – son of Lyle and Iesha Lampy.

Senior queen candidates are Elizabeth Hickey, daughter of Eric and Christina Hickey; Kacie Parson, daughter of Deborah Parson; and Rachel Sailor, daughter of Rick and Tina Sailor.

Senior king candidates are Clay Akers, son of Daniel and Christy Akers; Austin Allenbaugh, Andrew and Alicia Allenbaugh; and Cameron Ganger, Jason and Lori Ganger.