Wilson Health implements visitor restrictions

SIDNEY —Wilson Health officials announced it will join area hospitals to implement visitation restrictions effective Jan. 2, 2020, in an effort to minimize the spread of respiratory infections to hospital patients, employees and the community. Due to the local presence of the seasonal flu virus hospitals throughout the region have opted to implement precautionary measures in order for everyone’s protection.

“We respectfully ask the public to follow these guidelines during flu season,” said Linda Maurer, Chief Nursing Officer. “The seasonal restrictions include not permitting children under the age of 14 in the hospital for visitation purposes or anyone who exhibits flu or cold symptoms,” she said.

“Children are particularly likely to carry viruses since they are heavily exposed in the school setting,” said Maurer. “We hope to minimize exposure in the hospital.”

The exception is if a parent is bringing a child to the hospital for tests or therapy, or for a doctor’s visit. There are medical necessities where treatment is important and the visitation restrictions do not apply to children or adults in need of services.

“The action of restricting visitors exhibiting respiratory symptoms, including a fever, coughing and sneezing, and children under the age of 14 is a precautionary measure,” Maurer said. “Flu season is here and hospitals want to ensure they can keep unnecessary contamination away from patients whose immune systems are compromised. It is also important to help keep nurses and other patient care employees healthy so that they can take care of our patients,” she added.

There are also exceptions for severe circumstances. “The visitation restrictions are being implemented with the utmost sensitivity and respect to patients and their families,” Maurer explained. “Doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel will work with patients on a case-by-case basis to ensure that patients receive the support needed, especially if there is a situation where end of life may be a concern.”

Wilson Health has committed resources to protect patients and employees from respiratory infections, which includes the seasonal flu virus. The hospital works closely with the Shelby County Health Department and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association on these types of health issues. For more information on flu prevention and treatment, visit www.flu.gov.

