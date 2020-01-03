125 Years

January 3, 1895

The Sidney Daily News has had an existence of four years, and today presents the first issue of its fifth year. We might add, its existence has been a precarious one, as there are only two or three months in each year that it pays anything above current expenses. As a venture it has been the efforts of its publishers to meet the demands of the people of this city to have a home town daily paper.

———

The ladies of our city ought to begin to get in line on the school board question. They will be privileged for the first time to vote for candidates for the office on the first Monday in April. There are large numbers of our people who are really in favor of women for this position and who would like to see some lady members on the board. In view of this, the ladies ought to discuss the advisability of putting candidates in the field next spring.

100 Years

January 3, 1920

On the advent of the New Year, following a midnight frolic, there was a rough house at the City Restaurant shortly after 12 o’clock yesterday morning. A number of persons were in the restaurant getting a lunch when the trouble started and there are many conflicting stories about the affair. Fortunately there were no serious injuries. No arrests have been made in the case, but the police know all the particulars of the affair.

———

Frank L. Loy, former Shelby county young man, who is now superintendent of the Alger Public schools, has been granted a high school certificate by the State Board of Examiners.

75 Years

January 3, 1945

A two-page “skeleton” edition of The Sidney Daily News was published today as a result of the gas emergency, which shut off all gas into the city this morning. All industries in the city depending on gas were closed down and residents who used gas to heat homes were seeking other places of abode. John Libbee, local manager of the Dayton Power and Light Co., said gas will remain off until every home and business place has been checked to be sure the gas is turned off and gas becomes available again. He did not know how soon this would be. Temperatures at the state highway department this morning were four degrees below zero. The “skeleton” edition of the News was printed on the press of the Bellefontaine Examiner.

———

Paul Billing, Botkins, was named president of the Shelby County Agricultural Society, when the board met Saturday evening. Raymond Ware, Jackson Center, was elected vice president; Kenneth McDowell, secretary; and Dorl Middleton, treasurer.

50 Years

January 3, 1970

JACKSON CENTER – Two new board members were sworn in at a special meeting of the Jackson Center school board at 10 a.m. Thursday. They are Ivan Zorn and Eldon Wical, elected in November to replace Robert King and Clarence Schaub, who declined to run for re-election.

At the meeting, Al Dancy was named president and Ralph Zwiebel vice president. The other member of the board is Harold Davis.

———

David W. Easton, maintaining a grade average of 3.38, has been named to the dean’s list at the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

In his second year at the academy, Mr. Easton was also awarded a plaque for best yearling in fall sports, Company F2. The honor student is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry I. Easton of 410 Charles avenue.

25 Years

January 3, 1995

CINCINNATI (AP) – Some business leaders reportedly are looking at another solution for the city’s stadium quandary: buy Riverfront Coliseum, tear it down and build a baseball park there.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that corporate leaders have considered the option for months, put their interest in it has intensified in recent weeks.

The city is trying to satisfy its National Football League Bengals and its major-league baseball Reds, both of whom want new stadiums.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

