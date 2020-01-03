Audition workshop to take place at Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY—The Historic Sidney Theatre will be holding audition workshop sessions for high school students at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Participants will hone and refine their audition skills guided by Raise the Roof for the Arts staff members. The team will share their wisdom and experience gained from being on both sides of the audition table to teach participants the tools needed to stand out from the crowd.

Participants are asked to prepare a short monologue and/or a piece of music to be critiqued by the staff. Please wear comfortable clothing as there will be a very short and simple dance number.

This workshop has a limited enrollment and is for high school students. Registration is required and can be done online at www.sidneytheatre.org.

For questions or concerns, call Laney Shaw, RTR office assistant at 937-498-1921 or office@sidneytheatre.com.