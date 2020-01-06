Vocalists to perform at conference

SIDNEY — Shelby County will be represented at the American Choral Director Association Central Region Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by five vocalists.

Fairlawn Choir fifth-graders Christopher Strunk, son of Chris and Brandie Strunk, and Amelie Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, were accepted in the ACDA Children’s Honor Chorus. Sidney Middle School and eighth-graders Hayden Ball, son of Kim Miller, and Olivia Barga, daughter of Brad and Jen Barga, as well as Fairlawn Junior High eighth-grader Liliana Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips, were accepted in the ACDA Junior High Honor Chorus. They will be performing at the national event in early March.

Students from 10 central U.S. states auditioned for spots in the honor choirs, but only 180 were selected for each age group. Students were to prepare an advanced level art song and an excerpt from a given piece of music. They also had to showcase their vocal range, tone and support of breath.