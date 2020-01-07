125 Years

January 7, 1895

The Sidney Carriage Body Co. added an excellent improvement to its shop last week. An electric light plant was put in. The dynamo was purchased from the Jenney Electric Co. and will carry 170 lights. Only 100 lights are in use at the present and they give an abundance of light for employees of the shop. The 70 more lights will be added in case of an addition to the shop.

———

H.W. Thompson has been appointed weather observer for Sidney by C.M. Strong, of Columbus, who is at the head of the weather bureau in Ohio. Mr. Thompson will receive the weather reports every day and will furnish these to all towns in the County. He has received the weather flags which he will make arrangements to have displayed as the reports come in.

100 Years

January 7, 1920

The consolidated schools of Pemberton have been closed by the health officer on account of an epidemic of scarlet fever which has spread there since the beginning of the holiday season.

———

Members of city council at a special meeting last evening approved the semi-annual budget for operating the city through June 30, 2020. It calls for expenditures during that period of $40,502.

———

Reports have reached us that moose tracks were clearly visible in the snow this morning in the Maplewood area. These reports were verified by farmers living in the vicinity of Maplewood, also by some of the social class of Maplewood. The tracks evidently led from Piqua 1067 Loyal Order of Moose, where there was a roundup and general good time yesterday.

75 Years

January 7, 1945

Special industrial incentive rallies will be held in cooperation with the U.S. Navy Department in four Sidney war plants next week, it was announced today by Lieut. R.C. Cunningham, of the Cincinnati district office. Plants where the rallies will be held are: Stolle Corporation, Peerless Bread Machinery Corp., Liberty Folder Co., and Sidney Machine Tool.

———

Mrs. John Sexauer was re-elected president of the Music and Art Department of the Women’s Club, when members met last evening at the Business Girls. Serving with her will be: Mrs. E.A. Hawver, vice president; Mrs. Robert Neher, recording secretary; Mrs. D. H. Bodine, financial secretary; Miss Bonnie Sherwood, treasurer.

———

German spokesmen admitted today that their lines have been breached in two places on their northern flank in Belgium by allied troops.

50 Years

January 7, 1970

Shelby County is worth $153 million in total tax valuation, Auditor Thelma Short announced today. The new (1969) valuation is $15 million higher than the 1968 total valuation of $138 million, Mrs. Short said.

Three classifications make up the total valuation – real estate, personal property and public utilities.

———

There was a time this morning when local residents wondered if the mercury had forgotten there was a bottom to the thermometer.

Temperatures plunged rapidly during the early morning hours to reach a minus 11 degree reading at 8 a.m. at the Daily News weather station. Dave Fette, observer at the U.S. government operating weather station, reported a minus 10 degrees at his 7 a.m. reading.

25 Years

January 7, 1995

Two Sidney people have been named to the fall quarter dean’s list at Ohio Northern University in Ada.

Named to the list are: Andrew Brautigam, son of Bernard and Jane Brautigam, 6379 Pasco-Montra Road, a senior majoring in accounting; and Beth Bridges, daughter of Charles and Linda Bridges, 31 E. Ruth St., a senior majoring in elementary education.

———

Don Herzog, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dunn, 632 Folkerth Ave., and the late Donald Herzog, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall quarter at Purdue University, a junior majoring in technical graphics.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

