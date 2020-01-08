Domino’s preparing to open

Absolute Electrical Contractors employee Dane Thomas, left, of Dayton, and Domino’s Director of Operations Stephan Depugh, of Troy, talk inside the new Domino’s restaurant located next to Family Video on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The restaurant will have a hard opening on Monday, January 20.

Absolute Electrical Contractors employee Dane Thomas, left, of Dayton, and Domino’s Director of Operations Stephan Depugh, of Troy, talk inside the new Domino’s restaurant located next to Family Video on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The restaurant will have a hard opening on Monday, January 20. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN010919Dominos.jpg Absolute Electrical Contractors employee Dane Thomas, left, of Dayton, and Domino’s Director of Operations Stephan Depugh, of Troy, talk inside the new Domino’s restaurant located next to Family Video on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The restaurant will have a hard opening on Monday, January 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7344.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News