Crashed semi trailer blocks road

Ohio State Troopers investigate a semi tractor trailer that overturned while taking the southbound mile marker 90 exit around 2:20 p.m on Thursday, Jan.9. The semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side completely blocking the road. The driver was taken to Wilson Health with minor injuries. The Sidney fire department and Sidney police also responded to the scene.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7585.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_DSC_7423.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ohio State Troopers investigate a semi tractor trailer that overturned while taking the southbound mile marker 90 exit around 2:20 p.m on Thursday, Jan.9. The semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side completely blocking the road. The driver was taken to Wilson Health with minor injuries. The Sidney fire department and Sidney police also responded to the scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_SDN011020SemiCrash.jpg Ohio State Troopers investigate a semi tractor trailer that overturned while taking the southbound mile marker 90 exit around 2:20 p.m on Thursday, Jan.9. The semi tractor trailer rolled onto its side completely blocking the road. The driver was taken to Wilson Health with minor injuries. The Sidney fire department and Sidney police also responded to the scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News