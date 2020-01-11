Capital University announces President’s List honorees

BEXLEY – Capital University announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2019 semester, which included several local students.

Local students who made the President’s List included Griffin Doseck, of Anna, Madison Hurley, of Versailles, Kam Lee, of Piqua, Michael Molaskey, of New Bremen, and Annie Stemen, of Versailles.

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List and Dean’s List.

The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.