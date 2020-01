The Lake Loramie State Park campground suffered some minor flooding on Sunday, Jan. 12 after several days of rain. The Shelby County area did not get the higher amounts of rain that had been forecasted saving the area from any significant flooding.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News