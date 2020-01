COLUMBUS – Tedd Short’s run on the Ohio Lottery television show “Cash Explosion” came to an end Saturday.

The Minster resident had won back-to-back episodes of the show, earning $100,000. However, his luck ran out in the most recent episode as Kenny Gatts, of Jamestown, claimed the week’s $50,000 top prize.

“Cash Explosion” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday each week on television stations across Ohio. For more information, visit www.cashexplosionshow.com.