MRESC re-elects President Janet Moore at January meeting

SIDNEY—The Midwest Regional Education Service Center’s board re-elected Janet Moore as its president and Randall Sailor as its vice president at their January re-organizational meeting. Board members were also appointed at the meeting held Monday morning.

Board members Ryan Woolley and David Campbell were re-appointed.

In other business, the board also approved:

• To review and accept the treasurer’s report;

• Donations of: 10 laptops valued at $600 each and Christmas presents of unknown value for the Indian Lake SWD units donated by Honda Transmission; two speech iPads valued at $1,320 donated by Honda Transmission; $69.92 for opportunity school donated by Hope Abke; and a $100 Academia Scholarship donated by Botkins Education Association;

• The Fiscal Year 2020 second quarter investment report;

• The disposal of the following records in accordance with the Record Retention Schedule: 2014 MRESC monthly Dental reports; 2014 MRESC monthly Health reports; 2014 MRESC monthly Guardian reports; 2012, 2013 MRESC art & music festival records; 2005 to 2008 MRESC art & musical festival records; 2017 MRESC request for background check forms;

• An advance from the General Fund to the SWD Prom Fund 018-9000 in the amount of $300;

• Substitute teacher Karinne Lotz for 2019-20;

• Substitute aid Kristine Stevens for 2019-20;

• An amended limited non-teaching contract for Lisa Oakes for one year (Aug. 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020);

• The supplemental contracts of Erica Baer and Gina Rogers for the summer of 2020;

• A personnel contract clarification for directors of curriculum Robert Batty and Gina Rogers;

• The Oct. 28, 2019 Logan County Business Advisory Collaborative (BAC) report;

• An amended service agreement due to insurance picked up for an intervention specialist for Upper Scioto Valley LSD from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020;

• An agreement with Motteriffic for music services and photo booth for the May 4, 2020, SWD prom.

By Blythe Alspaugh balspaugh@sidneydailynews.com

