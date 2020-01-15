Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host their “Beer, Bourbon & Bites” event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at M Event Center, 24688 Co. Rd. 10, Coshocton. Event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for friends of the museum and $55 otherwise. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $35. Paid reservations are accepted in cash, credit card or check and are due by Jan. 17. All attendees will receive a 3-month friends of the museum membership, which includes free museum admission. For more information, contact 740-622-8710 or jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host a BINGO Night on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors open at 6 p.m. and cost is $0.25 per game and $1.00 per board for 50/50 games.

• Line dancing classes will be held every Friday in January from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Cost is $5 per class and children 11 and under can attend free of charge.

• St. Remy Church will be hosting a Valentine’s Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 8 at St. Remy Hall, 101 Saint Remy St., Russia. Cost is $40 per couple. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and a guest speaker to follow. Tickets will be sold after each St. Remy Mass the weekends of Jan. 18 and 19 and Jan. 25 and 26. For more information, contact the St. Remy office at 937-526-3437.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• The Houston Community Foundation will be hosting “Pizza Friday Nights” on Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and March 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Houston Community Center, 5005 Russia-Houston Road, Houston. 14-inch and 16-inch pizzas will be available for dine-in and carry-out and can be ordered by calling 937-295-3598. Profits support a scholarship fund.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold an evening story time on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome to come and read books, sing silly songs, dance around, and end with a craft or activity.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• There will be an “After School at the Library” program held every Monday at 3 p.m. at the New Bremen Public Library. Students are invited to come to the library for a snack and stay for board games and Lego free play.

• A children’s story time will be held every Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the children’s department at the Piqua Public Library. Registration is required and two programs are available; one for toddlers and caregivers, and one for pre-k children ages 3 and older.

• An Adult Winter Reading Program will be held at the Piqua Public Library from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 29. Participants may enter books and audio books they read into the library to win prizes.

• The Piqua Public Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., every Friday. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Public Library will host “What the Craft?,” each Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Louis Room. Limit 15 people per session. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 937-773-6753.

• Upper Valley Medical Center will offer a free blood pressure and blood glucose check every second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Circulation Desk at the Piqua Public Library.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold a story time every Tuesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3 and older.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

• Olive Wagar of Organized by Olive will host “Organizing by the Book”, a program geared toward different styles of organization at the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library at 2 p.m.

• The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch will host a “Saturday Night Live” event from 7 to 11:30 p.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Activities such as swimming and gym games will be provided, and pizza and lemonade will be served. Registration can be done at the Piqua Branch or over the phone by calling 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. For further questions and information, contact Jamie Hull at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

• Brukner Nature Center will host “View from the Vista” from 2 to 4 p.m. All birders are welcome to join the members of the BNC’s Bird Club as they observe the wildlife at the nature center.

MONDAY, JAN. 20

• Dani Sowers will be hosting “Travel Talk” in the Louis Room of the Piqua Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

• The Piqua Public Library will host a paint night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-registration is required and priority is given to newcomers and those who have been waitlisted in the past. Pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Auglaize County Public Library’s cookbook club will meet at 6:15 p.m. Those interested are welcome to attend and asked to bring a dish and recipe to share. January’s theme is bread.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2851 or going online.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

• “Southern Charm Book Discussion” will be held at the White Memorial Library at 4:30 p.m. Sweet tea and pie will be provided during the book discussion.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

• The Piqua Kiwanis Club will hold a noon luncheon and meeting at the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, 326 N. Main St. Meetings are open to the public and reservations are required by noon the Monday before each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5 to 9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, Troy. Marion’s will donate a percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Good on dine-in and carry-out. Proceeds will help support the wildlife ambassadors at Brukner Nature Center.

• Page Turners will meet in the Founder’s Room at the Piqua Public Library from noon to 1 p.m. January’s book is “How to Manage Your Home Without Losing Your Mind” by Dana K. White.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will be hosting an Instant Pot class beginning at 6 p.m.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will be hosting a craft at 6:30 p.m. Snacks will be provided and pre-registration is requested.

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

• The Mad Scientists Club will meet at the New Bremen Public Library at 3:30 p.m. Children in first through sixth grade are invited to attend and grow their own crystals.