Echols to celebrate 90th birthday

SIDNEY — Grace Echols, of Sidney, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house at the Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapak Ave., Sidney, on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 2 to 5 p.m. The family is accepting cards for a card shower, and anyone interested in sending a card can address them to 10350 Cisco Road, Sidney OH 45365.

Echols was born to Wesley and Lucille Cheatham on Jan. 23, 1930, in Alabama. She was married to the late John Echols on May 14, 1947, and the couple had nine children together: Shirley and Joe Allen, Terri and Charlene Echols, Bob and Elaine Echols, Dolores Webb, Danny Echols, Ron and Lisa Echols, Randy and Brenda Echols, Denise and Randy Bryant and Sherry Graves.

Echols worked for Copeland for 38 years.