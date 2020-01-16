YWCA walking group to meet Jan. 21

PIQUA — Those wanting to get motivated to walk and get healthier can do so with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9 to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the Miami Valley Centre Mall and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” said Beck. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 937-773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.