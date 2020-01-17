125 Years

January 17, 1895

Charles Gorham, of Muncie, Ind., has written Mayor Ailes, saying he is looking for a good place to start a veneering works. He formerly ran a factory in Muncie but it burned down recently and he wants to start anew and contemplates locating in Ohio. He says he employed 40 hands at the time of the fire.

———

Hannibal A. Williams, of New York, gave a charming entertainment last evening in the Monumental opera house under the auspices of the junior Shakespeare club. He presented the first part of King Henry IV, and although some parts were eliminated, his rendition occupies two hours.

———

S.M. Bush has taken the position of night clerk at the New Era restaurant, made vacant by the retirement of William Strauss.

100 Years

January 17, 1920

William Piper has purchased the south side of the Piper building on the East side of the public square, which is now occupied by the Campbell Furniture store.

———

The splendid collection of Indian relics and curios, collected by the late Dr. J.D. Geyer, has been presented to the high school by Mrs. Geyer. This collection is very valuable and represents the lifetime effort of Dr. Geyer who for more than 16 years served as a member of the Sidney Board of Education.

———

Carl J. Crusey left this morning for LaCrosse, Wisc., where he will be associated with Ed B. Smith, district agent for the National Cash Register Co.

75 Years

January 17, 1945

Once more school children of the county are enjoying a vacation as all county schools were closed today because of badly drifted and blocked county roads. State routes and secondary highways, however, were said to be in good shape today by Division Seven officials after bad drifts forming yesterday afternoon and evening were plowed and icy spots salted.

———

A forcible presentation of the American Legion’s program to bring about a lasting and effective peace and prevent a repetition of another world war was given by National Vice Commander Martin V. Coffee, of Middletown, at a special meeting of the Sidney Rotary club at the Hotel Wagner last evening. Local American Legion members were guests for the affair.

50 Years

January 17, 1970

MINSTER – Linie Hausfeld was re-elected fire chief of the Minster-Jackson township fire department at an election Tuesday night.

Other officers are Virgil Arling, assistant chief; Bob Wente, platoon chief; Bob Kemper, captain; Norman Bertke, first lieutenant, and Gene Phlipot, second lieutenant.

———

Jim Kreinbring and John Purmort are currently student teaching in vocational agriculture at anna High school under the guidance of H.C. Horstman.

Kreinbrink is a senior in agricultural education at Ohio State University and is a member of the Agricultural Education Society. He comes from a 140-acre farm near Findlay.

Purmont received his bachelor of science degree in dairy science at Iowa State University in 1966, and for the past four years has been grain-farming 460 acres near Van Wert.

25 Years

January 17, 1995

Shelby County Sheriff Mark Schemmel has announced the selection of Donald Murphy as the new jail administrator and his promotion to the rank of lieutenant. Schemmel has also named Sgt. Larry Music to the new position of training officer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

