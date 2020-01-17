Fort Loramie cheerleaders to host prom dress exchange

FORT LORAMIE—The Fort Loramie Cheerleaders will be hosting a Prom Dress Exchange at Fort Loramie Elementary School, 35 Elm St., on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Those wishing to sell items such as dresses, shoes and accessories can drop those items off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items will be displayed for a non-refundable donation of $7 per dress, $3 per accessory and $3 per pair of shoes. Anyone looking for a dress or other items can browse from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. with dressing rooms available. Pick-up for sellers and buyers is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Any cash not picked up will be donated and any items not picked up will be donated to charity. If you cannot make the pick-up time please contact 937-710-2746 to make other arrangements.

Admission is free and open to the public. This sale is cash only.