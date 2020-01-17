YWCA Evening Dessert to celebrate Winan’s ‘rich’ history

PIQUA — The YWCA Evening Dessert will be celebrating Winans “Rich” History on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. Steve Capps, Winans director of external operations, will share the history of the chocolate and coffee industry of Winans.

“We are excited to have Steve join us for this fun evening,” said Jenny Stewart, membership committee chairperson. “The YWCA and Winans have been staples in the community for many years and Steve will share the roots of the family-owned and operated business with us.”

Reservations are due on Monday, Jan. 27. For more information or to make a reservation, call the YWCA at 937-773-6626.

Cost for the Evening Dessert is $5 per person, which is payable at the door. Membership is not required. The YWCA is handicap accessible.