Students graduate from Wright State

DAYTON – More than 1,400 students earned degrees at Wright State University’s 2019 fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14.

Marissa Conrad, of Minster, earned a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Abigayle Hausfeld, of Minster, earned a baccalaureate degree in human resource management. Elizabeth Henry, of Versailles, earned a baccalaureate degree in nursing.

Stephanie Dembski, of Sidney, earned a baccalaureate degree in crime and justice studies and a a baccalaureate degree in psychology. Leslie Heintz, of Anna, earned a masters degree in educational leadership. Adam Hoying, of Russia, earned a baccalaureate degree in mechanical engineering.

Jordyn Humphreys, of Fort Loramie, earned a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Hollie Kovacs, of Anna, earned an Associate Degree in earth and environmental sciences. Nicholas Shoemaker, of Sidney, earned a baccalaureate degree in finance. Michael Wampler, of Anna, earned a baccalaureate degree in management.