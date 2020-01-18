Wright State announces fall 2019 dean’s list

DAYTON – More than 2,700 Ohio students at Wright State University earned dean’s list honors during the fall 2019 semester, based on their grade point averages.

All students must take 12 or more credit hours and must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average to be placed on the dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include the following: Carly Barhorst, of Minster, who is studying medical laboratory science; Derek Bergman, of New Bremen, who is studying supply chain management; Tara Berning, of New Bremen, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Svetlana Bizet, of New Knoxville, who is studying organizational leadership; Lisa Borges, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Ashley Bowers, of New Bremen, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Katlyn Broerman, of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Courtney Davis, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Haley Dicke, of New Bremen, who is studying early childhood education; Samuel Dircksen, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Calen Fledderjohann, of New Bremen, who is studying political science; Lauren Hagelberger, of Minster, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Jonathon Heitkamp, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Nathaniel Heitkamp, of Minster, who is studying electrical engineering; Hannah Homan, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Leann Huelsman, of Minster, who is studying accountancy; Austin Koeper, of New Bremen, who is studying technical study; Harley Koverman, of Minster, who is studying graphical and multimedia design; Ethan Kuck, of New Knoxville, who is studying crime and justice studies; Hannah Kuether, of Minster, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Morgan Kuether, of Minster, who is studying nursing; Abigail Lageman, of New Knoxville, who is studying nursing; Caitlin Lammers, of New Knoxville, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Makenna Luedeke, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Shannon McCabe, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Erica Niekamp, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Madison Pape, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Alexander Partington, of Minster, who is studying mechanical engineering; Bethany Paul, of New Bremen, who is studying nursing; Koby Paul, of New Bremen, who is studying mechanical engineering; Jeremy Siegrist, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Kenny Simindinger, of New Bremen, who is studying organizational leadership; Cassidy Smith, of New Bremen, who is studying general business; Alana Speelman, of New Bremen, who is studying Unspecified – NFA; Christopher St. Pierre, of New Bremen, who is studying finance; Benjamin Strang, of New Bremen, who is studying integrated science studies; Jacob Tangeman, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Savannah Weigandt, of Minster, who is studying technical and applied studies; Hallie Whitten, of New Bremen, who is studying crime and justice studies; Nathan Wilker, of New Bremen, who is studying financial services; Amber Barga, of Versailles, who is undecided; Dustin Brunswick, of Osgood, who is studying mechanical engineering; Cali Groff, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Erika Grogean, of Versailles, who is studying general business; Jamie Hart, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Danielle Hesson, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Brittney Hiestand, of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Derrek Kemper, of Osgood, who is studying Unspecified – NFA; Lisa Lange, of Osgood, who is studying general business; Emily Langenkamp, of Rossburg, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Cole Luthman, of Versailles, who is studying technical study; Adam Lyons, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Kylie Lyons, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Courtney McEldowney, of Versailles, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Grace McEldowney, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Brooke Muhlenkamp, of Rossburg, who is studying middle childhood education; Aaron Niekamp, of New Weston, who is studying mechanical engineering; Sarah Niekamp, of New Weston, who is studying technical and applied studies; Kori Oliver, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Rachel Pinchot, of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Rebecca Pinchot, of Versailles, who is studying nursing; Conner Reed, of Versailles, who is studying middle childhood education; Alexis Rhoades, of Versailles, who is studying international business; Brennen Schlecty, of Osgood, who is studying communication; Caden Schulze, of Versailles, who is studying accountancy; Megan VanSkyock, of Versailles, who is studying early childhood education; Audrey Voisard, of Versailles, who is studying marketing; Kelsey Westgerdes, of Rossburg, who is studying rehabilitation services; Jacob Wuebker, of Versailles, who is studying technical study; Gavin Anderson, of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Cody Barhorst, of Fort Loramie, who is studying mechanical engineering; Lindsey Barhorst, of Anna, who is studying nursing; Zachary Bell, of Russia, who is studying middle childhood education; Katie Bensman, of Conover, who is studying middle childhood education; Natalie Berning, of Maplewood, who is studying crime and justice studies; Caleb Boberg, of Maplewood, who is studying graphic and multimedia design; Jessica Boerger, of Fort Loramie, who is studying organizational leadership; Emily Bohman, of Russia, who is studying middle childhood education; Holly Boyd, of Sidney, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Aaron Brautigam, of Sidney, who is studying human resource management; Erin Burdiss, of Sidney, who is studying biological sciences; Konnor Burmeister, of Botkins, who is studying social science education; Samuel Burtch, of New Bremen, who is studying technical and applied studies; Derek Busse, of Russia, who is studying management; Luke Cantrell, of Sidney, who is studying middle childhood education; Lillie Clinton, of Sidney, who is studying history; Jacob Cooper, of Sidney, who is studying crime and justice studies; Jenna Cordonnier, of Russia, who is studying marketing; Madison Courter, of Russia, who is studying English; Cierra Cozad, of Houston, who is studying middle childhood education; Aaleeyah Daniel, of Russia, who is studying social work; Ryan Daulton, of Sidney, who is studying communication studies; Stephanie Dembski, of Sidney, who is studying crime and justice studies and psychology; Lindsey Dieringer, of Sidney, who is studying English; Taylor Doseck, of Botkins, who is studying psychology; Lauren Eilerman, of Fort Loramie, who is studying public health; Kaitlyn Ellison, of Piqua, who is studying industrial and system engineering; Kyla Elswick, of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Nicole Fogt, of Jackson Center, who is studying mechanical engineering; Jenna Fonseca, of Anna, who is studying nursing; Cody Frericks, of Minster, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Ty Frilling, of Minster, who is studying sports science; Audrey Gariety, of Russia, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Krista Gehret, of Anna, who is studying supply chain management; Jared Goubeaux, of Botkins, who is studying supply chain management; Sydney Greer, of Sidney, who is studying technical and applied studies; Abigail Grilliot, of Houston, who is studying crime and justice studies; Kristin Grimes, of Anna, who is studying nursing; John Haehn, of Botkins, who is studying technical study; Braden Heitkamp, of Jackson Center, who is studying mechanical engineering; Makayla Henegar, of New Knoxville, who is studying technical and applied studies; Jonathan Heuing, of Russia, who is studying management; Noureddine Hijazi, of Sidney, who is studying computer science; Tanner Hindall, of Maplewood, who is studying crime and justice studies; Alexis Hobbs, of Sidney, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Melyssa Homan, of Botkins, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Jordyn Humphreys, of Fort Loramie, who is studying nursing; Caileigh Kirtley, of Anna, who is studying early childhood education; Haeley Kittel, of Houston, who is studying early childhood education; Brandon Koverman, of Russia, who is studying social science education; Bailey Luthman, of Anna, who is studying nursing; Kelsey Magoto, of Russia, who is studying human resource management; Joseph Maurer, of New Bremen, who is studying marketing; Erica May, of Sidney, who is studying business and administration; Michael Mayse, of Piqua, who is studying motion pictures; Claira McEldowney, of Russia, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Hannah Michael, of Sidney, who is studying psychology; Amanda Mitchell, of Sidney, who is studying middle childhood education; Kayla New of Sidney, who is studying early childhood education; Laura Ontrop, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Heidi Parker, of Sidney, who is studying history; Linda Perkins, of Sidney, who is studying nursing; Alaina Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Laurissa Poling, of Russia, who is undecided; Eric Prater, of Botkins who is studying general business; Olivia Pulfer, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Morgan Raible, of Minster, who is studying graphic and multimedia design; Jennifer Robinson, of Anna, who is studying accountancy; Connor Rose, of Fort Loramie, who is studying accountancy; Tanner Rosengarten, of Minster, who is studying marketing; Corryna Rutter, of Houston, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Dylan Steinke, of New Knoxville, who is studying Unspecified – NFA; Lauren Stephens, of Anna, who is studying financial services; Cassandra Suttles, of Sidney, who is studying English; Owen Swigert, of Houston, who is studying motion pictures; Patrick Toller, of Anna, who is studying middle childhood education; Darren Turner, of Fort Loramie, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Grace VanBrocklin, of Botkins, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Michael Wampler, of Anna, who is studying management; Grace Weatherhead, of Botkins, who is studying communication studies; Shaun Wenrick, of Sidney, who is studying early childhood education; Paige Wiktorowski, of Anna, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Alex Wilt, of Fort Loramie, who is studying elementary education, preschool through fifth grade; Madelyn Wiseman, of Sidney, who is studying music education; and Ethan Young, of Sidney, who is studying English.