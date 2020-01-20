Preserving the past

Construction workers have recently started placing a historic 1875 Zenus King bowstring bridge across Amos Lake. The bridge has a length of 68 feet. The bridge is also in the Ohio Historic Inventory. Ninety-five percent of the funds to rehab the bridge and install it are coming from a grant by ODOT. Construction workers have paused their work until things warm up. They will probably restart construction in March according to Sidney Parks Director Duane Gaier. The bridge will not be open to cars.

