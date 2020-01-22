SHS student taken into custody

SIDNEY — A Sidney High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly making a threat against the school on Instagram.

According to Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble, the FBI and local law enforcement notified the school of the threat around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We found out the student was not in school,” said Humble. “We notified the high school staff and a soft lock down went into place all staff were on the lookout for the student. Within minutes though the student was found by the Sidney Police Department.”

The Sidney Police worked in conjunction with the high school resource officer, who is a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to a possible threat to bring a gun to school we immediately made contact with Sidney High School and the Shelby County Sheriff’s office,” said Sidney Po9lice Chief Will Balling. “We were able to work with SHS and SCSO to determine that the student was not at school and was able to locate him at his residence with a parent.

“The juvenile and his mother were interviewed. The juvenile was charged with inducing panic and was transported to the Shelby County Juvenile Court to appear before the Shelby County Juvenile Court judge Wednesday morning,” said Balling.

The high school students were unaware of the soft lockdown, Humble said.

The student, said Humble, made a shooting threat via video on Instagram.

Humble said the district made the decision to not send students home because of how quickly the police found the student who made the alleged threat.

“When we determined that the student wasn’t at school and knew he was with SPD. That all happened very fast,” said Humble.

Humble thanked law enforcement for their actions Wednesday.

“Great job by SPD and our sheriff’s deputy working together very quickly to determine there was no threat to our kids,” he said.

