Police investigate man’s death

SIDNEY — Police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old Michigan man who was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Michigan Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry A. Tangeman, Sidney Police was dispatched to the parking lot to check the welfare of a man possibly sleeping in a vehicle on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at approximately 12:08 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Jim Jennings located the vehicle of concern, a gray Chevy Malibu, which is registered out of the state of Michigan. The vehicle was parked in a secluded area of the parking lot. Upon making contact at the vehicle, Jennings determined the vehicle’s lone occupant, Eric C. Nelson, of Redford Township, Michigan, was deceased.

Investigators were summoned to the scene. There were no signs of injuries to the deceased, nor any other artifacts that would indicate foul play.

Investigators did find what is believed to be some manipulation of the vehicle’s exhaust system, which may have caused exhaust to build up into the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Based on what was observed at the scene and history obtained about the deceased, investigators believe the death may be the result of suicide.

The body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. It will be approximately eight weeks for all test results of the autopsy to be completed at which point the cause of death can be accurately determined.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.