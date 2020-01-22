YMCA hosts UD Legends basketball clinic

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosted the first ever UD Legends basketball clinic on Jan. 4.

The clinic was created to tip off the YMCA Winter Youth Basketball League. Local legend basketball coach and Clinic Director Tom Clark coordinated the event – gathering several former coaches and players from the University of Dayton. In attendance were former University of Dayton head basketball coach Don Donoher and former UD players Nate Green and Chip Hare just to name a few. Volunteer coaches from local schools also were on hand to assist with the clinic.

The future basketball stars who attended learned basketball basics as well as the importance of being a team player, being responsible and what to do to become a UD legend.

Nearly 100 boys and girls attended the UD Legends clinic. This event was broken down into two age groups: 4 to 6 year olds and 7 to 10 year olds.

“This clinic was a huge success,” YMCA Youth Coordinator Bridget Stewart said. “Our goal was for 50 kids total, and we surpassed our goal with over 50 athletes in the first session of the clinic alone. None of this would be possible without clinic director, coach Tom Clark.”

To learn more about how to get children involved in basketball clinics, camps and leagues at the YMCA, watch the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s Facebook page (facebook.com/sidneyymca) or contact Program Director Erica Hicks at ehicks@sidney-ymca.org or Youth Coordinator Bridget Stewart at bstewart@sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134.