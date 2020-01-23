125 Years

January 23, 1895

A telephone was placed in the central station of the fire department yesterday. The switchboard number is 89. Persons sending in an alarm of fire by telephone should remember to report the fire to the exchange office and not try to call the fire department. This is a rule laid down by the telephone company.

———

The report current on the streets today that Mayor Ailes had given horsemen permission to speed their horses on South Main avenue from 1 to 4 o’clock this afternoon is without foundation. The Mayor has not given his permission nor has he been asked to do so. The report was widely circulated and many hundreds of people gathered along Main avenue this afternoon, expecting to see some fast horses and were disappointed.

100 Years

January 23, 1920

The annual meeting of the stockholders of the Venus Chocolate Co. was held yesterday in the offices of the company on North Main avenue, with approximately 125 stockholders from various parts of the country here to attend the meeting. Stanley Bryan, organizer of the firm was again named general manager, and in appreciation of his work, the shareholders presented him with a Peerless Eight auto.

———

H.L. Loudenback, who resides on Tawawa Heights in East Sidney, reports his chicken coop was raided last night and 20 chickens stolen. Police are investigating.

75 Years

January 23, 1945

H.M. Privette, an authority on child guidance, will address an audience of interested parents of the community in the high school auditorium tomorrow evening under the sponsorship of the Parents Association. The group is composed of parents of pupils in the elementary grades in the Sidney public schools, with Mrs. Ralph Scanlin as president.

———

Max Sharp, of Unity grange, was installed as master of the Shelby county Pomona grange last evening. Serving with him are: Forest Abbott, overseer; Mrs. Mary Swiger, lecturer; Lawrence Garling, secretary; Samuel Lotz, treasurer; Mrs. Hariett Sharp, chaplain, and Mrs. Mildred Widney, lady assistant.

50 years

January 23, 1970

FORT LORAMIE – Seven directors were re-elected at the annual meeting of the Loramie Banking Co. annual meeting last week.

Named were Paul Ahlers, Albert Brucken, Richard Frantz, Herman Freytag, Howard Jelley, Frank Marshall and Roy Roeth. Marshall was named chairman of the board.

———

Industrial natural gas customers in Dayton Power & Light Co.’s territory north of Tipp City were able to return to normal production today with the resumption of adequate gas pressure.

A DP&L spokesman said this morning that the Ohio Fuel Gas Co. has been able to “pack” its supply lines enough to insure an adequate gas supply.

25 Years

January 23, 1995

WASHINGTON (AP) – The nation’s trade deficit climbed to $10.53 billion in November, putting the country on track to suffer its worst trade deficit in history for 1994.

Today’s Commerce Department report showed that the deficit in goods and services was up 4.3 percent from October’s revised figure of $10.10 billion as imports set a seventh straight monthly record.

U.S. exports, helped by a surge in commercial aircraft sales, climbed to an all-time high as well of $61.16 billion, up 2.2 percent from October.

Imports were up an even larger 2.5 percent to $71.69 billion, boosted in part by a big jump in oil imports. The trade deficit is the gap between imports and exports.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

