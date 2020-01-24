YMCA accepting scholarship applications

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCAhas been strengthening Shelby County for over 50 years. One of the ways the Y has been strengthening the community is by presenting two high school seniors one of two memorial scholarships annually. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is now accepting applications for the 2020 Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship. Application packets have been mailed to all area high schools and are also available at the local YMCA and on the website: www.sidney-ymca.org.

The Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship was established in 1989 by family and friends to honor the memory of this fine young man who lost his life in a tragic accident the summer before his senior year of high school. A $12,000 scholarship payable over four years, students must establish proof of satisfactory progress to renew each year.

It is the wish of the Schauer family that this scholarship is awarded to a college-bound high school senior who is a Shelby County resident for whom the award will truly make a difference. For that reason, the award is intended to reach those students who may not qualify for other scholarships. “Average” students who are involved in their community and in school activities, who are leaders and display character traits like caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, but whose GPA may eliminate them from consideration for other scholarships will be given extra consideration. YMCA membership is not required, however, applicants who are members and also volunteered at the Y will receive additional consideration.

The Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship, was established in 2011 by generous benefactors in memory of Jim who was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Tragically, he died in an automobile accident in November 1986. He would have graduated in June 1989.

This scholarship is a one year nonrenewable $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be a college-bound high school senior and a Shelby County resident. The minimum GPA for qualification is 2.5, and after qualification GPA is not a factor.

Applicants must demonstrate leadership qualities and commitment to community service as a volunteer, with additional credit for volunteer services at the YMCA. Additionally applicants must exemplify Christian values. Need will also be a factor in determining the recipient. As with the Schauer Scholarship, YMCA membership is not required, however, applicants who are members and also volunteered at the Y will receive additional consideration.

For complete details on these scholarships, visit the YMCA’s website (www.sidney-ymca.org). Applications for both scholarships are also available at the YMCA.

All applications for both scholarships must be returned no later than the April 3, 2020, deadline to the YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, OH 45365. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and finalists will be invited to the Y for an interview. Questions may be directed to Pam Fultz at 937-492-9134 or pfultz@sidney-ymca.org.