Commissioners, engineer participate in statewide conference

SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann, Tony Bornhorst and Robert Guillozet along with County Engineer Robert Geuy joined fellow county commissioners, county executives, county council members, county engineers and county management staff to discuss innovative ways to strengthen the state-county partnership and to enhance effective county government at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio’s (CCAO) and County Engineers Association of Ohio (CEAO) Annual Winter Conference, which took place Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency, 350 N. High St, Columbus.

The three-day event offered a variety of sessions and access to expert presenters on a wide range of topics, including a legislative update from the CCAO Policy Team, cyber threats, the 2020 Census and solutions to combat drug addiction in our communities. Gov. Mike DeWine met with members to discuss the status of the opiate litigation. Members were pleased to have Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof, First Lady Fran DeWine and Ohio State University Dean Cathann Kress as luncheon keynote speakers.

“Gaining access to expertise and networking with peers allows me to bring home ideas and approaches that help me to be a more effective commissioner,” Guillozet said.

“As a member of the Governor’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission, I was pleased to join with Director Lydia Mihalik in informing other Commissioners of the work being done, and how they can participate in ensuring their county gets a complete count in the 2020 Census,” said Commissioner and out-going CCAO President Ehemann.

CCAO works to advance effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government. The County Engineers Association of Ohio has worked to unify its members in providing the highest quality transportation, drainage, surveying and land record keeping services.To learn more, visit www.ccao.org.