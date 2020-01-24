Wilson Health welcomes new cardiologists

SIDNEY — Wilson Health has expanded cardiology services with the addition of two new cardiologists on its medical staff.

Cardiologists, Dr. John Hodgson and Dr. Lalit Vadlamani, have established a new medical practice in Sidney – Wilson Health Cardiology.

Hodgson specializes in outpatient care including lipid and CHF management, valve disease and chest pain evaluation. He also focuses on diagnostic services including ECHO, stress testing, and invasive and interventional cardiology.

Vadlamani specializes in outpatient care and diagnostic services, as well as interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular intervention including angioplasty, stenting, atherectomy, revascularization and stent grafting.

“We are excited to announce the establishment of Wilson Health Cardiology – an advanced cardiology practice based at Wilson Health,” said Dr. Michael Trygstad, interim chief medical officer. “We are excited to add physicians with vast experience and knowledge to our medical staff and we welcome them to our Wilson Health family and our community.”

Hodgson earned a medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, New Hampshire. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. Hodgson completed a residency in internal medicine at University of Michigan hospitals in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as an invasive cardiology research fellowship at Rhode Island Hospital, Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Vadlamani earned a medical degree from Ross University in Miramar, Florida. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Jewish Hospital, University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. He completed a cardiology fellowship at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He also completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at TUFTS-NEMC and peripheral endovascular training from the Swedish Medical Center.

Wilson Health Cardiology started seeing and treating patients in their medical practice beginning Jan. 21, 2020. The practice will be located on Wilson Health’s main campus at 915 W. Michigan Street, Sidney, in the Professional Building, Suite 204

Wilson Health Cardiology is scheduling patients. To contact the office or schedule an appointment, call 937-494-5988.