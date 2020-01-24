Borchers caps 21 years of service to Community Foundation

SIDNEY — Ed Borchers, of Russia, recently concluded 21 years as a volunteer with the Community Foundation of Shelby County. Borchers became involved as a board of trustees member in 1999, remaining on the board for 12 years and serving as chair for two of those years.

During his tenure, he also served on the Executive and Investment committees. After leaving the board, he remained on the Investment committee until the end last year. He has also represented the Community Foundation as a public trustee of the Donald and Evelyn Bensman Foundation since its inception in 2000.

Borchers feels his father, the late Urban Borchers, influenced him to always give back to the community. The elder Borchers was active in many community groups and Ed chose to follow his lead by also becoming active in Russia and Shelby County organizations.

He accepted a board membership in the Community Foundation at a turning point in the organization. Following its first strategic plan and with its first office and executive director, Borchers was integral in launching a rebirth in the foundation.

“I was asked to join the Foundation and help expand the organization in Sidney and Shelby County. This turned out to be one of the best organizations I ever belonged to,” said Borchers. “Pat Milligan was an excellent person to chair the board in those earlier years. Pat was a very intelligent leader to get the organization moving. It was always a great group to work with.”

“Ed’s dedication, enthusiasm and caring guidance made the Community Foundation a growing organization that truly welcomes all who want to support an aspect of Shelby County,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “He has been an advocate for charitable giving and the Community Foundation. We are grateful for his long service.”

Through the foundation, Borchers and his wife Merilyn have created a scholarship fund for Russia High School graduates and donor advised funds that will continue on with their children.