Monnin sworn in to Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS – Chris Monnin was sworn in as a new Botkins Board of Education member when the board held its organizational and regular meetings on Jan. 8.

Neil Boerger was elected president of the Botkins Board of Education for the calendar year 2020, and Mark Goubeaux was elected vice president.

The board set the compensation for Botkins Board of Education members at $40 per meeting for the calendar year 2020 with compensation not to exceed 12 meetings per year.

Mark Goubeaux was designated as the Botkins Board of Education legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association during 2020. He also was designated the Botkins Board of Education student achievement liaison during 2020.

The school treasurer was designated to attend the public records training as required by Ohio Revised Code during 2020.

The Sidney Daily News and the Wapakoneta Daily News were designated as the official newspapers of the Botkins School District for 2020.

The board approved expenses for board members, teachers, administrators and classified staff members for attending professional meetings and when conducting school business. It set the mileage rate at 50 cents per mile.

The Board of Education authorized the treasurer to secure advances from the Shelby County auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district, to invest any inactive funds at the most productive interest rate and to pay bills and to make appropriation modifications as needed within the limits of the appropriation measure.

It also authorized the treasurer, in conjunction with the board president, to borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts.

The board authorized the superintendent to employ temporary personnel as is needed for emergency situations, to serve as the district purchasing agent and to be the district Title IX compliance officer for Botkins School District.

The board appointed Scott Bayless as the treasurer pro tempore in the treasurer’s absence during a board meeting.

It approved the cost of bonding for the treasurer, school secretaries, superintendent, board president and other school employees as necessary for the calendar year 2020.

Neil Boerger and Mark Goubeaux were appointed to the Negotiations Committee, Scott Bayless and Chris Monnin were appointed to the Park Board Committee, Chris Monnin was appointed to the Botkins Community Improvement Council Committee, Mark Goubeaux was appointed to the Louise Sheets Committee, Jason Wendel and Scott Bayless were appointed to the Boosters Committee, and Jason Wendel was appointed to the Scholarships Committee.

For 2020-21, the board approved participation in all federal/title funds associated with the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan, free lunch program, VoAg matching grant, Ohio K-12 network, etech, Rural Education Achievement Program, Advanced Placement Virtual Learning, Ohio School Safety Grant and Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant.

The board set the cost for the public for copies of public records at 10 cents per page for the 2020 year.

During the regular board meeting, the Board of Education recognized the school board for School Board Appreciation Month.

It approved the Treasurer’s Report by fund, the Investment Report and cash balance report as presented.

The board approved a then and now purchase order in the amount of $3,350 to Bornhorst Printing for the scholar-athlete shirts and sweatshirts.

The Board of Education approved the bus routes as presented.

It set drivers education fees at $325 for Botkins students and $375 for the non-Botkins students.

The board approved to join the Ohio School Boards Association for 2020 at a rate of $3,173.

It adopted the 2020-21 school calendar as presented and adopted the park user fee agreement for 2020 as presented. It also approved the procurement procedures as presented.

The board will meet the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center for its regular meetings. Its next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 12.