Miami County YMCA to hold lifeguard classes for winter and spring

PIQUA — The Piqua branch of the Miami County YMCA will be offering a lifeguard recertification class on Feb. 8, and a full certification class on March 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26. The Robinson branch in Troy will be offering a recertification class on March 7, and a full class on April 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23. Both classes are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The cost is $150 for members and $200 for nonmembers.

“Lifeguarding is a very rewarding job, and lifeguards are in demand all year round,” Leia Lander, aquatics director at the Robinson branch, said. “It’s why we continue to run classes almost year round to build our staff levels, but also to reach those kids that were not quite old enough last summer.”

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by the last day of the lifeguard class to register. Upon successful completion of the class, newly certified lifeguards will walk away with a YMCA lifeguard certification, basic life support certification, basic first aid certification and emergency oxygen administration certification.

“There are often opportunities to be hired as a lifeguard at the YMCA after completion of the class. There is also the opportunity to become a swim instructor after starting the guarding job,” Donn Shade, aquatics director at the Piqua branch, said.

For more information, or to register for the lifeguard classes please contact Donn Shade at the Piqua Branch at 937-773-9622, or Leia Lander at the Robinson Branch at 937-440-9622.

The Miami County YMCA Piqua branch is located at 223 W. High St. in Piqua, and the Robinson branch is located at 3060 S. County Road 25A in Troy.